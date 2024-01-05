Pete Rock On What Ruined Hip-Hop: "We Lost Our Integrity Chasing The Money"

Pete Rock, the pioneering producer, recently shared his thoughts on the current state of Hip Hop culture. He echoed sentiments expressed by Erick Sermon about the industry's evolution. In an Instagram post on Wednesday (January 3), the 53-year-old New Yorker emphasized his belief that the art form has veered off its original path. Moreover, he believes that it's been entangled with greed and losing touch with its roots. Sharing an interview clip of Erick Sermon discussing the unrecognizable state of Hip Hop, Pete Rock captioned the post, "They should change the music to WTF [facepalm emoji] tryna create a narrative that aint working." He expressed frustration at the perceived stagnation of the genre, stating that it is "stuck in one place."

In a critique, Pete Rock asserted, "We created real history! idk what da hell they creating today but it damn sure ain't history or hip hop thats a fact." His words reflect a nostalgic longing for the authenticity. Furthermore, he wants there to be historical significance that he believes characterized the earlier days of Hip Hop. The veteran producer further went into his concerns about the current state of the culture. Moreover, he pointed out that the pursuit of financial gain has compromised the integrity of the art. He stated, "We lost our integrity chasing the money. The bag as they say has become the problem and the focus point in the culture. Makes it corny when y'all make it about money smh [corn emoji]."

Pete Rock Expresses Frustration

Moreover, his rant didn't stop there. Expressing frustration with the sensitivity surrounding opinions in the industry, Pete Rock noted, "Everyone extra sensitive about opinions smh. Soon as you have an opinion you’re a hater automatically lol. Clown shit [clown emoji]." This observation speaks to the challenges artists face in expressing genuine perspectives without facing backlash. However, in an environment where opinions are often met with heightened sensitivity. Earlier this year, Pete Rock also weighed in on the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. He was arguing for the inclusion of Heavy D being properly recognized.

In a call for positive change, Pete Rock encouraged fellow artists, saying, "We all out here working to make better music. Why don't you try and do the same thing." The message reflects a desire for a collective effort to elevate the quality and substance of the music, moving away from a culture fixated on financial pursuits. What are your thoughts on Rock's opinion? Let us know on HNHH!

