Recently, Pete Rock took to social media to weigh in on the 50th anniversary of hip hop. The producer explained that he believes his cousin, Heavy D, has yet to be properly recognized for his contributions amid the anniversary. Several hip hop icons cosigned the rant, agreeing that Heavy D & the Boyz deserve to be part of the celebration. Pete Rock shared his thoughts alongside a photo of the late rapper earlier this week.

“I respect absolutely NONE of this talk about 50 years of hip Hop that does not include HEAVY D and the Boyz,” he wrote, “He KICKED DOWN the door and paved a way for A LOT OF MOTHERF*CKERS!!!” Pete Rock also said, “I think his smoothness and humbleness makes people forget his impact and relevance in the music business.” He went on to ask his followers to spread the word, in hopes that he’ll get the recognition he deserves.

Pete Rock Wants A Proper Heavy D & the Boyz Tribute

Rapper Heavy D (aka Dwight Arrington Myers) appears in a portrait taken on the set of his “Is It Good To You” Music Video set on June 19, 1991 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

“I NEED EVERY ONE WHO AGREES ( ESPECIALLY EVERYBODY FOR MONEY EARNING MOUNT VERNON!!) TO REPOST AND SHARE SO WE CAN GET HEV A PROPER TELEVISED TRIBUTE for his achievements and contributions to the game. #HeavyD RIP DWIGHT MYERS,” Pete Rock continued. Various artists then came forward to co-sign the rant. This made it clear that Heavy D made a significant impact, and people want him to be recognized.

Snoop Dogg responded to the post, calling everything the producer said, “Facts. Big. Tyme.” Queen Latifah also weighed in, expressing her appreciation for the late Jamaican-born artist. “Heav was my friend,” she wrote, “Put us on his tour and showed us what rocking a crowd was About!!! Love to him his family and his Whole Crew!!!!” Several others also went on to show their support for Heavy D, calling for him to be included.

