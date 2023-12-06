Pete Rock 7 Best Beats

It is nearly impossible to discuss hip hop’s all-time greatest producers without mentioning Pete Rock. The New York-based beatmaker has crafted some of the most iconic hip-hop instrumentals of the 1990s and beyond. He has produced tracks for legendary acts like JAY-Z, Kanye West, Wu-Tang Clan, Run-DMC, and many of the underground’s finest MCs. Of course, he also is one half of Pete Rock & CL Smooth. Known for his traditional boom-bap instrumentals with knocking drum breaks and jazzy sample flips, Pete Rock has stuck to his New York roots. As a result, he continues to push hip hop’s foundational sound. Today, we are ranking Pete Rock’s 7 greatest productions from least to greatest. These selections draw from his extensive catalog of collaborative works, compilations, and instrumental albums. Take a look at the list below.

7. “The Steiners” - Westside Gunn Ft. Elzhi (2018)

Considering Griselda’s impact on the resurgence of boom-bap production, a Pete Rock-produced Westside Gunn song is a perfect combination. On top of that, “The Steiners” features Elzhi, who starts the song with his impressive rhyme schemes. While Westside Gunn’s signature ad-libs never fail to stand out, it is the Pete Rock production that assists in making “The Steiners” its very own moment. A brilliant flip of Jerry Butler’s “Are You Happy,” the sample unexpectedly drops on the third beat of the simple percussion. Pete Rock gave swing to the downbeat soul record, transforming it into Griselda classic.

6. “Pete’s Jazz” - Pete Rock (2001)

Pete Rock is known for his work for other rappers, but he also lets his beats shine on their own. Among his lengthy discography is a host of quality instrumental albums, the first of which is a classic. Released in 2001, the tracks on PeteStrumentals were recorded throughout the 1990’s. A PeteStrumentals standout and one of Rock’s all-time greatest beats is “Pete’s Jazz.” The track is quintessential Pete Rock, with its groovy bassline, jazzy melodies, and lively percussion. It progresses throughout its 5-minute runtime, adding and taking away instruments. “Pete’s Jazz” is not only the best instrumental song among the 4-album PeteStrumentals series, but out of his entire catalog.

Pete Rock’s production style sits comfortably within the tracklist of Rakim’s debut solo album, 1997’s The 18th Letter. The album saw Rakim rhyming over prototypical East Coast production from DJ Premier, DJ Clark Kent, and more. One of two Pete Rock beats on The 18th Letter, “When I’m Flowin’” contains some of Rakim’s best rapping and Rock’s best production. The piano-based boom-bap loop is simple yet effective as it creates the perfect backdrop for Rakim to spit bars with his effortlessly smooth flow. The beat embodies the New York sound of the ‘90s and is easily one of Pete Rock’s best instrumentals from that era.

4. “It’s All Good” - Skyzoo & Pete Rock (2019)

Pete Rock has consistently created quality full-length albums with an assortment of rappers. One of his most recent and significant albums is 2019's Retropolitan with Skyzoo. The album’s lead single delivers Rock’s timeless style of production as it sounds both fresh and nostalgic. The gorgeous piano melody cascades over the hard-hitting drum break, giving rap purists a taste of the golden era. The instrumentation highlights Skyzoo’s tough delivery and descriptive lyrics. While more modern than other classic Pete Rock production choices, “It’s All Good” is certainly deserving of a ranking among his best beats.

3. “Limitless” - Smoke DZA & Pete Rock Ft. Dave East (2016)

Arguably Pete Rock’s greatest full-length collaboration is his album with Smoke DZA, 2016’s Don’t Smoke Rock. Easily DZA’s magnum opus, the Pete Rock production brings the best out of him and his many collaborators. Don’t Smoke Rock includes many highlights, but “Limitless” stands out as one of Pete Rock’s most memorable beats. The Dave East-assisted track contains a prominent sample of Trio Mocotó’s “Não Adianta,” which Rock flips into an epic instrumental that drives the album’s blaxploitation-inspired aesthetic. “Limitless” illustrates how Pete Rock’s style of production may be synonymous with the 1990s, but has been able to transcend generations.

2. “They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.)” - Pete Rock & CL Smooth (1992)

Perhaps Pete Rock’s most iconic production and most notable track to come out of his work with CL Smooth is “They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.).” An all-time hip hop classic, the song’s instrumental contains some of the genre’s most iconic horns, over which CL Smooth displays his storytelling abilities. A significant song for jazz rap as a subgenre, the instantly recognizable instrumental on “They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.)” is one of Pete Rock’s most important contributions to hip hop and is one of his greatest productions. One could argue that Lupe Fiasco's controversial repurposing of the song on "Around My Way" is better, but "T.R.O.Y." has a legacy of its own.

1. Nas - “The World Is Yours” (1994)

Nas’s “The World Is Yours” is untouchable when it comes to Pete Rock’s production. The Illmatic classic is a hip-hop staple with stunning boom-bap production. The piano-based melody and thumping drum break are not just enjoyable but are especially significant in the context of the boom-bap sound of the East Coast. An iconic moment on one of hip hop’s most celebrated albums, “The World Is Yours” remains fresh almost 30 years after its release. Nas and Pete Rock’s current relationship with each other and this song is a contentious one, but their 1994 collaboration is easily Rock’s best and most impactful production.

