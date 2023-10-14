Rot Ken Posts Up With Fellow Inmates With New Look After Receiving 20-Year Sentence

The Internet Money MC has a new look in these photos, which many fans were surprised to see and happy to get updates on.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
After receiving a 20-year prison sentence, now fans have a new peep at Internet Money rapper Rot Ken thanks to his latest Instagram post. "If You Think I’m Lien In My Raps Come Figure Me Out #FreeDaRest," he captioned the post alongside a couple of coffin emojis. In the pictures themselves, you can see the MC linking up with a few of his fellow inmates in jail, as they pose for the camera. The biggest detail that hardcore fans will notice with this post is that his typical dreadlocks aren't there anymore, and it's a dramatic new look for him.

Furthermore, a lot of Rot Ken fans in the comments were glad to see him online again amid his personal life updates. However, a lot of them also expressed disappointment that he engaged with this street life without transitioning out of it through his career in the first place. Regardless on what side of the argument they fell on, though, most users called for the Georgia native's freedom. Sure, some folks hyper-fixated on his new shaved head, but most of them had their priorities straight.

Rot Ken's New Pictures From Prison

For those unaware, Rot Ken's 20-year prison sentence stems from a fatal robbery in Richmond County in June of 2021. The court had previously him him with murder and aggravated assault charges for an April 2021 shooting. As of writing this article, it's unclear whether these two cases connect in any way or if arrests for them happened at the same time. Either way, a judge sentenced the 20-year-old to 15 years for first-degree burglary and an additional five years for firearm possession during a crime commission.

Meanwhile, Ken's age and the fact that he was just starting to get into the limelight make this case all the more saddening. Not because he shouldn't be accountable for his crimes, but because it shows that the music industry won't always remove you from harsh circumstances. Hopefully the rest of 2023 breezes by with no more incarcerated rappers, deceased MCs, or convicted criminal artists. For more news and the latest updates on Rot Ken, come back to HNHH.

