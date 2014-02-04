pulp fiction
- MusicBusta Rhymes & Coi Leray Sample Jay-Z In Trailer For New CollabBusta Rhymes and Coi Leray trade bars on their upcoming single. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureSamuel L. Jackson's Greatest Acting RolesToday, we're taking a look at the most iconic performances from the second-highest grossing actor of all time, Samuel L. Jackson. By Caleb Hardy
- Pop CultureSamuel L. Jackson Believes He "Should Have Won" Oscar For "Pulp Fiction"It was his only Academy Award nomination in the entirety of his applauded career, but he is set to receive an Honorary Oscar at the end of the month.By Erika Marie
- MoviesQuentin Tarantino Sued By Miramax Over "Pulp Fiction" NFT Auction: ReportMiramax jumped in to say they own the rights to "Pulp Fiction" and sent Tarantino cease and desist letters, which they claim he ignored.By Erika Marie
- MoviesAfter Almost 5 Decades, Samuel L. Jackson Is Finally Getting An OscarThese mother-******* took that long?!By Karlton Jahmal
- TVSamuel L. Jackson & John Travolta Reunite In Holiday Capital One AdThe "Pulp Fiction" icons team back up. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesLaurence Fishburne Rejected "Pulp Fiction" Role Due To Glorification Of Heroin UseThe role of Jules Winnfield, portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson, was originally written for Fishburne.By Erika Marie
- MoviesQuentin Tarantino Nearly Made A Luke Cage Movie With Laurence FishburneQuentin Tarantino was close to venturing into the superhero realm for his second film.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Nas X & Jay-Z Link Up As Cam'ron & Vincent Vega For Epic Halloween PicLil Nas X and Jay-Z's photo op wins Halloween.By Aron A.
- MoviesQuentin Tarantino Speaks On MCU Referencing His Work In Their Films"Pulp Fiction" meets Captain America.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentQuentin Tarantino's Movie Theater Receives Protection From Stalker: ReportAn unnamed man has a restraining order issued against him.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentQuentin Tarantino Says "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" Could Be His Last FilmSay it ain't so. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentDrunk Fan Mistakes Samuel L. Jackson For John Travolta, Asks Him To "Do The Dance"How sway?By Zaynab
- MusicNew To Netflix In January: "The Incredibles 2," The Return Of "Pulp Fiction"Netflix often saves their best "content" for the "Chill Season."By Devin Ch
- LifeSamuel L. Jackson Watches Old People Recite His Most Vulgar Lines On Jimmy KimmelSamuel L. guesses what movie the lines are from.By hnhh
- MoviesQuentin Tarantino Is Retiring After Two More MoviesQuentin Tarantino announces he'll be retiring from movie-making after two more flicks.By hnhh
- SongsPulp FictionJared Evan and Skyzoo deliver "Pulp Fiction".By Trevor Smith