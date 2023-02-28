Peaches & Eggplants
- MusicCoi Leray And Benzino Bond Over Latto's Apparent DissCoi Leray and Benzino are supporting one another amid Latto's "Peaches & Eggplants" bar.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLatto Addresses Her Bar About Benzino On "Peaches & Eggplants" RemixHer explanation came after Coi Leray seemed to clap back at Latto for mentioning her father amid previous tension between the two femcees.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsSexyy Red & Latto Get Explicit On The Remix To Young Nudy's Hit Song "Peaches & Eggplants"You can tell everyone was having fun here.By Alexander Cole
- SongsYoung Nudy & 21 Savage Serve Up "Peaches & Eggplants" On New "Gumbo" CollabThe 13-track project arrived earlier today, and also sees Key Glock showing out on "Pot Roast."By Hayley Hynes