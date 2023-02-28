Young Nudy & 21 Savage Serve Up "Peaches & Eggplants" On New "Gumbo" Collab - HotNewHipHop
songs

Young Nudy & 21 Savage Serve Up “Peaches & Eggplants” On New “Gumbo” Collab

By Hayley Hynes
Peaches & Eggplants
Young Nudy
VERY HOTTTTT
Editor rating
NOT RATED YET
Audience rating
Tags
More News