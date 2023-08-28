YFN Lucci Flips Rod Wave Bars In New Instagram Post From Prison

YNF Lucci’s still behind bars amid the RICO case wrapping him up along with various other members of his alleged crew, and updates have been scant. There’s the occasional update on the trial itself, and sometimes he will be able to speak out on social media. Moreover, that’s exactly what the 32-year-old did with his latest Instagram post, featuring him flexing in the passenger seat of a car. Not only that, but it seems like he gave us a peek into what’s been in his music rotation (if any) lately, or at least what’s resonating with him the most. In his caption, the Atlanta rapper quoted some lyrics from Rod Wave’s song “Moving On.”

“God give his toughest battles to his toughest soldiers,” YFN Lucci wrote, paying homage to Wave’s bars. “Don’t cry for me when the war is over. Just know I finally found that peace that I was looking for. I’m all in Houston, me and Zelly found that drank we was looking for.” While it’s a small and seemingly innocuous update, it could mean a lot to fans who have been watching his legal case develop and shift for a long time now.

YFN Lucci Honors Rod Wave In Latest IG Post

In terms of that trial, the latest update we got on that was that the “Key to the Streets” MC denying a plea deal in his case. This would entail him admitting guilt to felony murder, aggravated assault, racketeering, and more. That news suggested that YFN Lucci would rather see these charges move to trial and fight them out in court. Considering all the ruckus around plea deals in YSL’s RICO case, maybe he dodged a bullet with this one. Still, it hasn’t made the case move any faster.

Meanwhile, there’s only so much we can gather from this case at the moment, especially when it comes to his status. A few pictures emerged from him in jail that at least provided some visual assurance for fans. For the most part, though, we’re all playing the waiting game until the court is able to take a step forward. With that in mind, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on YFN Lucci and Rod Wave.

