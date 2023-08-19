YFN Lucci Trial: New Photo Of Rapper Surfaces From Jail

Rapper YFN Lucci remains behind bars in Georgia as he awaits the start of his trial on the charges of murder and racketeering. At the time of writing, he has been incarcerated for 948 after being arrested in January 2021. However, court proceedings have been on hold for some time, leaving the rapper to languish behind bars. Meanwhile, the primary reason for Lucci’s trial delay has been the ongoing trial for Young Thug and the rest of YSL. Lucci’s trial will likely be further delayed following the indictment of former President Donald Trump, which was announced last week.

Amid all of this, an image of Lucci has been released. Dressed in a classic black and white jail jumpsuit, Lucci has dreads and looks entirely despondent. “Lucci’s trial date has been postponed. No new court date has been set,” the rapper’s attorney said earlier this week.

Lucci’s Role In YSL Case Reason For Delay

The primary reason for the delay in Lucci’s case is that Lucci is actually part of the YSL case. “YFN Lucci’s trial was due to begin January 9, same as Young Thug’s. The YFN gang and RICO case is just as wide-ranging as the YSL case,” Chidi tweeted. “The two are connected; Lucci is a witness,” tweeted journalist George Chidi. “And here we go. For clarification: Lucci is on the state’s witness list. That doesn’t mean he’s going to testify, but he could still be called. Don’t @ me with questions about snitching. I don’t care.”

However, it’s the possibility that Lucci could be called to testify means that his trial cannot start. Prosecutors would not want to begin only to be postponed if he was called to testify in the YSL case. This comes as more twists emerge in the YSL case. Last week, a warrant was ordered on the laptop of attorney Eric Johnson. Johnson had been accused of allowing one of his clients, Christian Eppinger, to use his laptop to contact people and YSL contacts outside of prison. Previously, the investigation into Eppinger’s conduct led to the arrest of a Fulton County deputy, who was reportedly in a romantic relationship with Eppinger. Given the chaotic state of the YSL trial, it’s unclear how long Lucci’s trial will remain delayed.

