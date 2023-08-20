Alleged Slimelife Shawty Plea Deal Explanation Proven Fake

Earlier today (August 20), several outlets claimed to have acquired audio purporting to show voice messages from Slimelife Shawty explaining why he took a plea deal in the YSL case. Alongside messages in which Shawty appears to argue that he did it for his family, audio messages appear to drive the message home. “It really made me think – damn, who gonna be there for my kids?,” Shawty can reportedly be heard saying. “I don’t fuck with a n*gga like that. I ain’t gonna be around a n*gga like that,” Shawty allegedly continued. The second comment was in reference when asked if he’s spoken with Durk since the plea.

However, the audio has since been proven to be fake. The source of the audio was actually a 2021 interview that Shawty did on the Big Facts podcast. Someone, it’s unclear who, lifted the audio and spliced it over doctored images of text messages purportedly from Shawty to an unknown figure.

More Drama In YSL Trial

Furthermore, it’s been a pretty busy week in regard to the YSL trial and its ever-unfolding consequences. The complex nature of the case has led to the delay of YFN Lucci’s trial. The primary reason for the delay in Lucci’s case is that Lucci is actually part of the YSL case. “YFN Lucci’s trial was due to begin January 9, same as Young Thug’s. The YFN gang and RICO case is just as wide-ranging as the YSL case,” Chidi tweeted. “The two are connected; Lucci is a witness,” tweeted journalist George Chidi. “And here we go. For clarification: Lucci is on the state’s witness list. That doesn’t mean he’s going to testify, but he could still be called. Don’t @ me with questions about snitching. I don’t care.”

However, it’s the possibility that Lucci could be called to testify means that his trial cannot start. Prosecutors would not want to begin only to be postponed if he was called to testify in the YSL case. This comes as more twists emerge in the YSL case. Last week, a warrant was ordered on the laptop of attorney Eric Johnson. Johnson had been accused of allowing one of his clients, Christian Eppinger, to use his laptop to contact people and YSL contacts outside of prison. Previously, the investigation into Eppinger’s conduct led to the arrest of a Fulton County deputy, who was reportedly in a romantic relationship with Eppinger. However, given the chaotic state of the YSL trial, it’s unclear how long Lucci’s trial will remain delayed.

