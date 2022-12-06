Ice Cube, Too $hort, and E-40 all sat down to discuss their writing process for a new interview with HipHopDX. The three members of Mount Westmore all explained how their techniques differ.

For E-40, he says he likes to write off notes and bring them into the booth.

“Sometimes I read off notes. Like I take notes and I’m like, ‘Oh let me go to my notes,’ and then I’m just like, ‘Punch me in,’” E-40 said. “When I say notes, like a couple little phrases or something. Then I say, ‘Punch me in.’ I don’t write it out like I used to. Back in the days we used to use hella paper. Now it’s just like, punch me in. You get the best out of it, I feel.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Ice Cube performs onstage during NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Coliseum on February 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Cube, on the other hand, says he’ll bring his phone with him, but doesn’t like to rely on it. Instead, he prefers to have his bars fully memorized. Cube explained that he could write on paper as well.

“I like to know my rhyme by the time we record it, I want to know it. I might have [my phone] up there, but I don’t want to rely on it,” Cube said.

He further explained: “I think when you know your flow, you can experiment. When you know your rhyme, put it that way, you can experiment with the flow a lot more. But I’m a writer.”

The interview comes ahead of the release of Mount Westmore’s newest album, Snoop Cube 40 $hort, which drops on Friday, December 9. The project was previously available exclusively through the blockchain under the title Bad MFs.

Check out Mount Westmore’s discussion on their process below.

