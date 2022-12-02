Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, and E-40 are finally ready to close 2022 out with a bang. Ahead of their self-titled album, due out next Friday (December 9), the hip-hop supergroup has shared another single with fans.

Called “Activated,” the Shawn Ski and We Got Hits Productions-crafted beat finds our four MCs taking us back to the old-school California swagger that first made the world fall in love with them. The song arrives alongside a Marc Wood and Robert Redd-directed video.

“OD, fuck the police / Bumpin’ oldies, like it’s 83 / N*gga go-tie, a little salty / I’m a OG, get up off me,” the NWA alum asserts himself on the first verse.

Afterward, we hear from Too $hort. “I don’t hate, it’s not in my blood / All my friends are pimps who get a lot of love / You give it to real, don’t f*ck with the fake / I show you how much a real mack can make.”

Snoop and 40 follow suit with their own respective verses, while Cube keeps us company on the chorus. “When the homies get activated / All the bitches get captivated,” he chiefly brags.

“Activated” follows the arrival of singles like “Free Game” and “Too Big” from the last few weeks. Previously, we also heard the legendary lyricists come together for “Bad MFs” in the spring, which only landed on DSPs in October.

Stream Mount Westmore’s newest release on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know who has the best verse down in the comment section.

Finally, make sure to check back in with HNHH next weekend to hear Snoop Cube, 40, $hort.

