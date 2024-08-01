Cardi B Seemingly Flashes Baby Bump Amid Pregnancy Rumors

BYAlexander Cole439 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event - Inside
HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Cardi B performs onstage during the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event at Boulevard3 on November 14, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fashion Nova)
Are the rumors true?

Cardi B and Offset have always been at the center of various rumors. Overall, the latest rumor to come by the couple involves none other than pregnancy. Although Offset actually had to come out and deny cheating rumors yesterday, there are quite a few stories about Cardi being pregnant. So far, Cardi has yet to confirm whether or not this is true. In fact, it mostly seems like the story is being denied. That said, there are plenty of fans out there looking for some serious clues.

Yesterday, it appeared as though the pregnancy rumors were furthered thanks to some photos that surfaced of Cardi online. In the photo below, Cardi can be seen in New York City where she is surrounded by an entourage. Furthermore, in one of the images, her jacket is open and you can see what appears to be a baby bump. It's yet another not-so-subtle hint that the artist may be having her third child soon. However, our eyes could certainly be deceiving us. That is always an option.

Read More: Cardi B Shoots Down Financial Ruin Speculation Amid House Foreclosure Rumors

Is Cardi B Having Another Child?

These rumors come amid conflicting reports surrounding Cardi B's upcoming album. Some say it is absolutely dropping this year, while others believe it isn't anywhere close to being finished. Needless to say, the fans out there are very confused. It has been over six years since Cardi gave us a full-length project, and some are getting impatient. Just watch The Joe Budden Podcast to see what we mean.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Cardi B is pregnant right now? Do you think that some people are obsessing a little bit too much over all of this? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Cardi B Drags Donald Trump For Promising Police Immunity After Sonya Massey’s Murder

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
...