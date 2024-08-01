Cardi B Seemingly Flashes Baby Bump Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Are the rumors true?

Cardi B and Offset have always been at the center of various rumors. Overall, the latest rumor to come by the couple involves none other than pregnancy. Although Offset actually had to come out and deny cheating rumors yesterday, there are quite a few stories about Cardi being pregnant. So far, Cardi has yet to confirm whether or not this is true. In fact, it mostly seems like the story is being denied. That said, there are plenty of fans out there looking for some serious clues.

Yesterday, it appeared as though the pregnancy rumors were furthered thanks to some photos that surfaced of Cardi online. In the photo below, Cardi can be seen in New York City where she is surrounded by an entourage. Furthermore, in one of the images, her jacket is open and you can see what appears to be a baby bump. It's yet another not-so-subtle hint that the artist may be having her third child soon. However, our eyes could certainly be deceiving us. That is always an option.

Is Cardi B Having Another Child?

These rumors come amid conflicting reports surrounding Cardi B's upcoming album. Some say it is absolutely dropping this year, while others believe it isn't anywhere close to being finished. Needless to say, the fans out there are very confused. It has been over six years since Cardi gave us a full-length project, and some are getting impatient. Just watch The Joe Budden Podcast to see what we mean.