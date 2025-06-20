Scrappy Defends Momma Dee After Porsha Williams Responds To Dee's Shade

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 14: Rapper Lil Scrappy attends 2025 Big Tigger's Beltline BikeFest at Lee + White on June 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
This saga between Scrappy, Momma Dee, and Porsha Williams also involves artist Drew Sidora and Williams' ex, Dennis McKinley.

Scrappy and his Momma Dee don't play, and even if Porsha Williams is responding to Dee's initial shots, he doesn't discriminate. As caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, he took to a social media livestream to rant about a recent social media clash between the two.

For those unaware, Dee recently introduced artist Drew Sidora at a performance event, but not before she suggested that Porsha accused Drew of trying to take her ex partner Dennis McKinley. He's working with Drew as an artist and industry collaborator, and Dee called him Williams' "hot dog man." Porsha Williams, amid her Simon Guobadia drama, lightly responded in some Instagram comments, and so did McKinley and Sidora.

Afterwards, Lil Scrappy came out to play. He remarked on how Real Housewives Of Atlanta folks are always hating on Love & Hip Hop alumni.

"Housewives Of Atlanta b***hes always be talking s**t about Love & Hip Hop folk," Scrappy began his retort. "Why am I seeing this on Instagram? Y'all on a whole 'nother network. Listen, but we ain't even hurting over here. Everybody good just like y'all good. But y'all ain't trying to see us on no negative s**t, though. Y'all ain't trying to see our women on no negative s**t. Stay in y'all humble places. Y'all don't want to see none of our women on that ignorant s**t.

Scrappy & Porsha Williams

"Porsha, you got at my momma, I heard," Scrappy said of Momma Dee. "Yeah, she got at you, but she was just being a momma. But I guarantee you, I don't give a f**k about none of that s**t. I don't care about who your baby daddy is, who your husband is, I don't care about none of that s**t. I'm the one. That n***a could come holler at me. We all negative? I'll be negative, I'll go all the way negative. And I'll be there for your husband or your baby daddy or whoever.

"But, I ain't gon' lie," Scrappy conceded. "Your baby daddy did say he f**k with me, so I f**k with him too. I see what he be doing before all this s**t right here. So I respect cuz, but man, listen. Mom dukes, that s**t off the table at all times. I'ma just handle my business. Get about eight ugly b***hes, have them come run up on you. [...] I'm just playing, man. I just be wanting to talk s**t 'cause I ain't got s**t to talk about."

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
