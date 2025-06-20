Scrappy and his Momma Dee don't play, and even if Porsha Williams is responding to Dee's initial shots, he doesn't discriminate. As caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, he took to a social media livestream to rant about a recent social media clash between the two.

For those unaware, Dee recently introduced artist Drew Sidora at a performance event, but not before she suggested that Porsha accused Drew of trying to take her ex partner Dennis McKinley. He's working with Drew as an artist and industry collaborator, and Dee called him Williams' "hot dog man." Porsha Williams, amid her Simon Guobadia drama, lightly responded in some Instagram comments, and so did McKinley and Sidora.

Afterwards, Lil Scrappy came out to play. He remarked on how Real Housewives Of Atlanta folks are always hating on Love & Hip Hop alumni.

"Housewives Of Atlanta b***hes always be talking s**t about Love & Hip Hop folk," Scrappy began his retort. "Why am I seeing this on Instagram? Y'all on a whole 'nother network. Listen, but we ain't even hurting over here. Everybody good just like y'all good. But y'all ain't trying to see us on no negative s**t, though. Y'all ain't trying to see our women on no negative s**t. Stay in y'all humble places. Y'all don't want to see none of our women on that ignorant s**t.

Read More: Tory Lanez Blasts TMZ For Interviewing Man Who Stabbed Him

Scrappy & Porsha Williams

"Porsha, you got at my momma, I heard," Scrappy said of Momma Dee. "Yeah, she got at you, but she was just being a momma. But I guarantee you, I don't give a f**k about none of that s**t. I don't care about who your baby daddy is, who your husband is, I don't care about none of that s**t. I'm the one. That n***a could come holler at me. We all negative? I'll be negative, I'll go all the way negative. And I'll be there for your husband or your baby daddy or whoever.

"But, I ain't gon' lie," Scrappy conceded. "Your baby daddy did say he f**k with me, so I f**k with him too. I see what he be doing before all this s**t right here. So I respect cuz, but man, listen. Mom dukes, that s**t off the table at all times. I'ma just handle my business. Get about eight ugly b***hes, have them come run up on you. [...] I'm just playing, man. I just be wanting to talk s**t 'cause I ain't got s**t to talk about."