Erica Dixon Denies Karlie Redd Beef, Calls Her "Fake And Phony"

In recent episodes of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Erica Dixon and Karlie Redd haven't exactly been getting along. When Lil Scrappy's mother hosted a launch party for her eyelash line, the two ladies began to clash when Momma Dee was served a cease and desist. Redd was the one to do the serving, on behalf of her new friend, Bambi.

Of course, Momma Dee has done her fair share of talking about her son's ex-wife. Nonetheless, Dixon felt as though things were taken too far, and went after Redd for her bond with Bambi. When she confronted her co-star about the situation, she called her "fake" for befriending Bambi despite their rocky past.

Erica Dixon On Karlie Redd

During a recent chat with Momma Dee on Instagram Live, Dixon denied having any beef with Redd. However, this doesn't seem to be the case based on some of her subsequent comments. "I don't have any beef with Karlie. I mean if they've been watching the show for as many seasons as it's been on, y'all know Karlie is fake and phony, and she jump from coattail to coattail. So whoever coattail, a** cheek, penis she can hang off of, that is what she is going to do."

Momma Dee seemed shocked by Dixon's claims, but she didn't stop there. "I'm loyal," she continued. "One thing about me, I ride for my friends. My friends are my family. So if I go hard for you and I'm really there for you, I expect you to do the same." What do you think of Erica Dixon insisting that she doesn't have beef with Karlie Redd? Do you believe her? What about her going on to call Redd "fake and phony"? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

