Momma Dee Reveals Why She Celebrated Lil Scrappy & Bambi's Divorce

Critics think Momma Dee should hold Lil Scrappy accountable.

BYCaroline Fisher
"Pimp" Atlanta Screening

It's no secret that Momma Dee's relationship with her son Lil Scrappy's ex, Bambi, has been rocky over the years. She even threw Scrappy a party over the summer, with the help of Khaotic, to celebrate their divorce. The "back outside" party got mixed reactions from fans at the time. Some thought it was a fun and lighthearted gesture. Others felt like it was insensitive, and strange to celebrate a marriage going downhill.

During a recent event, however, Momma Dee explained her decision to throw the party, standing by it fully. According to her, she was simply celebrating the end of all that her son has had to "endure" throughout the relationship. She claimed that Bambi was allowed to "paint a narrative that wasn't true," leading to a great deal of backlash for Lil Scrappy.

Read More: Erica Dixon Wishes Lil Scrappy A Happy Birthday With Heartfelt Post

Momma Dee On Lil Scrappy's Divorce Party

"People, the women just went in on Scrappy," she explained, "and I'm like, 'Wait a minute.'" Momma Dee says that while Bambi had plenty to say about her son, she wasn't able to come up with proof when she went to court for the divorce. As expected, her comments have gotten quite a reaction from LHHATL fans, who are accusing her of preventing her son from taking accountability for his actions. Others argue that she should simply stop speaking about Bambi altogether for the sake of her grandkids.

This is far from the first time that Momma Dee's aired her thoughts on Bambi, however. In 2023, Bambi even threatened to file a lawsuit against her former mother-in-law for defamation of character. What do you think of Momma Dee revealing why she decided to throw Lil Scrappy a party to celebrate his divorce from Bambi? Do you think she was in the right? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Lil Scrappy Thinks Papoose Deserves Sympathy Amid Remy Ma Cheating Rumors

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.