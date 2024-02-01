Momma Dee Reveals Why She Celebrated Lil Scrappy & Bambi's Divorce

It's no secret that Momma Dee's relationship with her son Lil Scrappy's ex, Bambi, has been rocky over the years. She even threw Scrappy a party over the summer, with the help of Khaotic, to celebrate their divorce. The "back outside" party got mixed reactions from fans at the time. Some thought it was a fun and lighthearted gesture. Others felt like it was insensitive, and strange to celebrate a marriage going downhill.

During a recent event, however, Momma Dee explained her decision to throw the party, standing by it fully. According to her, she was simply celebrating the end of all that her son has had to "endure" throughout the relationship. She claimed that Bambi was allowed to "paint a narrative that wasn't true," leading to a great deal of backlash for Lil Scrappy.

Read More: Erica Dixon Wishes Lil Scrappy A Happy Birthday With Heartfelt Post

Momma Dee On Lil Scrappy's Divorce Party

"People, the women just went in on Scrappy," she explained, "and I'm like, 'Wait a minute.'" Momma Dee says that while Bambi had plenty to say about her son, she wasn't able to come up with proof when she went to court for the divorce. As expected, her comments have gotten quite a reaction from LHHATL fans, who are accusing her of preventing her son from taking accountability for his actions. Others argue that she should simply stop speaking about Bambi altogether for the sake of her grandkids.

This is far from the first time that Momma Dee's aired her thoughts on Bambi, however. In 2023, Bambi even threatened to file a lawsuit against her former mother-in-law for defamation of character. What do you think of Momma Dee revealing why she decided to throw Lil Scrappy a party to celebrate his divorce from Bambi? Do you think she was in the right? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Lil Scrappy Thinks Papoose Deserves Sympathy Amid Remy Ma Cheating Rumors

[Via]