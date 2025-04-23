Karlie Redd Hit With Burglary Charges After Allegedly Breaking Into Her Ex-Husband's House

Karlie Redd has been arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, according to court documents obtained by The Shade Room on Wednesday. The report suggests she allegedly broke into her ex-husband Teleau Belton's house and stole some items. In turn, a judge ordered her to avoid any direct or indirect contact with him outside of legal proceedings.

Fans in the comments section of The Shade Room's coverage of the situation on Instagram have been having plenty to say about the drama. "Karlie needs to find peace and happiness within!" one user wrote. Another added: "We already knew she was on Crazy Time since love and hip hop."

Karlie Redd and Teleau Belton only got engaged and married, last year, but filed for divorce less than six months later. According to documents obtained by internet blogger Tasha K, Belton initiated the divorce. In March, a judge ruled that Belton would have to provide Redd with $18,537.50 in financial support on the 15th of every month, according to The Shade Room.

Karlie Redd & Teleau Belton's Divorce

The divorce comes after an incident in February in which authorities arrested Belton for a domestic incident and hit him with a simple battery charge. They alleged he caused “physical harm to Karlie Lewis by striking her in the chin with a closed fist.”

The arrest affidavit stated that Redd called 911 to their residence and told police that the two had a physical confrontation that morning. She alleged that Belton punched her in the chin, but officers noted she showed no signs of bruising, only “slight soreness.” Belton arrived back at the home while Redd was still speaking with police. He ended up paying off a $2000 bond for pretrial release on February 25.