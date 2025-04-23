Karlie Redd Hit With Burglary Charges After Allegedly Breaking Into Her Ex-Husband's House

BY Cole Blake 1.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Love and Hip Hop's Karlie Redd Video + Single Release Party Presented by 7even Films
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 21: Karlie Redd (R) attends her video and single release party presented by 7even Films on June 21, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for 7even Films)
Karlie Redd and Teleau Belton are in the process of getting a divorce just months after getting married in 2024.

Karlie Redd has been arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, according to court documents obtained by The Shade Room on Wednesday. The report suggests she allegedly broke into her ex-husband Teleau Belton's house and stole some items. In turn, a judge ordered her to avoid any direct or indirect contact with him outside of legal proceedings.

Fans in the comments section of The Shade Room's coverage of the situation on Instagram have been having plenty to say about the drama. "Karlie needs to find peace and happiness within!" one user wrote. Another added: "We already knew she was on Crazy Time since love and hip hop."

Karlie Redd and Teleau Belton only got engaged and married, last year, but filed for divorce less than six months later. According to documents obtained by internet blogger Tasha K, Belton initiated the divorce. In March, a judge ruled that Belton would have to provide Redd with $18,537.50 in financial support on the 15th of every month, according to The Shade Room.

Read More: "Love & Hip Hop": Karlie Redd's Fiancé Breaks Up With Her Because Of MoneyBagg Yo

Karlie Redd & Teleau Belton's Divorce

The divorce comes after an incident in February in which authorities arrested Belton for a domestic incident and hit him with a simple battery charge. They alleged he caused “physical harm to Karlie Lewis by striking her in the chin with a closed fist.”

The arrest affidavit stated that Redd called 911 to their residence and told police that the two had a physical confrontation that morning. She alleged that Belton punched her in the chin, but officers noted she showed no signs of bruising, only “slight soreness.” Belton arrived back at the home while Redd was still speaking with police. He ended up paying off a $2000 bond for pretrial release on February 25.

Karlie Redd is best-known by the public for appearing as a main cast member of VH1's reality show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. She's been a staple on the show since it premiered back in 2012.

Read More: Erica Dixon Denies Karlie Redd Beef, Calls Her "Fake And Phony"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 53.0K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.4K
Claudia Jordan, Mimi Faust, And Omarion Host Prive TV Erica Dixon Denies Karlie Redd Beef, Calls Her "Fake And Phony" 663
Trippie Redd Holding Hands Ex Coi Leray Cheating Hip Hop News Gossip Trippie Redd Spotted Holding Hands With His Ex After She Downplayed Coi Leray Cheating Rumors 2.7K