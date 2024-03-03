Ciara & Russell Wilson's Daughter Prepares For Daddy-Daughter Dance In Sweet Clip

Ciara and Russell Wilson never fail to put their relationship on display for social media followers, but recently, they decided to show off their special bond with their daughter Sienna instead. Wilson took to Instagram earlier this week to share a clip of himself preparing to take the six-year-old to her daddy-daughter dance. As expected, the athlete went all out.

At the beginning of the sweet video, Wilson whispers plans to surprise Sienna with flowers, revealing that this will be the second daddy-daughter dance they attend together. She enters the room, fully dolled up in a pink puffy dress, looking excited to see the bouquet. He then asks her how many dances they'll share, to which she replies "Four."

Russell Wilson Surprises Daughter Sienna With Flowers

"I love these flowers," the elementary schooler remarks, inspecting the bouquet before discovering a heartfelt handwritten note from her dad. The video also features a few fun photos the duo snapped at the event, posing with props. "Our 2nd Daddy Daughter Dance! I got 2 out of the 4 Dances Sienna promised," Wilson captioned the post alongside a series of laughing emojis. "Daddy will take it 😍 @ciara." Of course, fans and peers are out in full force in his comments section, praising him for the adorable gesture. "She smiles just as big as me when I’m with you. So sweet," Ciara commented on the clip, adding several heart emojis. She also shared her own post in honor of the event, showcasing Sienna's outfit.

"She’s going to remember this forever great job dad," one fan writes. Another says, "I’m not crying y’all it’s allergies." What do you think of Russell Wilson taking his six-year-old Sienna to the daddy-daughter dance over the weekend? Do you think they had a good time? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

