Latto has dropped the official video for “Chicken Grease.” It is timed with the first anniversary of her celebrated third studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea.

The video, directed by Latto’s sister Brooklyn Nikole, captures the rapper in Jamaica on a sun-drenched escape. Against lush island scenery, Latto exudes confidence, joy, and style. The visual has a cameo from dancehall star Popcaan. This injects authentic Caribbean flair.

The visual blend features vibrant colors, movement, and rhythm. Latto’s ability to create worlds that are as engaging visually as they are musically.

Earlier this summer, Latto scored a seasonal hit with “Somebody.” The breezy video solidified its place as a 2025 summer anthem. She followed that momentum with a European festival circuit, electrifying massive crowds and headlining two sold-out London dates.

These performances showcased her onstage dominance, fresh off her 2024 reimagining of “Blick Sum” featuring Playboi Carti. The collaboration further proved her adaptability across sounds and collaborators.

Latto Honors Atlanta With “Chicken Grease”

Sugar Honey Iced Tea remains a landmark in Latto’s career. It crowned her as the first solo female rapper from Atlanta to top Billboard’s Top Rap Albums chart and secured her a Top 15 debut on the Billboard 200. In 2024, only one other woman in rap matched that feat, cementing Latto’s place among the genre’s most impactful voices.

Her first North American headlining run, the Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour, brought special guests Mariah The Scientist and Karrahbooo along for the ride. Each night was a display of tight production, crowd command, and a magnetic stage presence that translated studio precision into live electricity.

“Chicken Grease” isn’t just another single—it’s a bold reaffirmation of her creative drive. It builds on her tradition of pairing music with striking, narrative-rich visuals, pushing her artistry beyond the boundaries of rap into the broader cultural conversation.