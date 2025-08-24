Future hasn't slowed down for over a decade, and it's wild to think that a strong contender for his best body of work is already ten years old. To celebrate the longevity of 2015's DS2, AllHipHop reports that he will bring the album to life via a unique and bold new concept.

The Atlanta superstar reportedly teamed up with Grand Marnier and choreographer Ebony Williams for the "DS2 Remixed: The Ballet" concert at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City on September 19. Specifically, it will take place at the institution's Howard Gilman Opera House. LaQuan Smith will design the wardrobe for an all-Black group of dancers under Williams' direction, who previously appeared in Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" music video.

"This is the kind of bold work that truly excites us because it creates an organic opportunity for authentic engagement, audience cultivation, and to grow our ever-evolving community," the Academy's Director of Corporate Strategy Mari Ogino stated. "We’re proud to partner with Grand Marnier on this landmark performance that so beautifully fuses innovation with representation."

The "Low Life" MC himself had something to say about this as well. "DS2 changed the game for me," Future reportedly stated. "A decade later and you still feel that energy everywhere. To see a mixtape I made turned into a ballet with Grand Marnier, right here in NYC? That’s different. That’s legendary."

Future "Thought It Was A Drought"

What's more is that other DS2-related developments have amplified the hype over its ten-year anniversary. Pluto's first number one full-length dropped on July 17 of 2015, and there are many things about it that never saw the light of day.

One of those concerns Future's "Thought It Was A Drought," as its scrapped Ferg-directed music video recently leaked online via a fan on YouTube. It's a simple visual, but it's a good excuse to bump this banger again if you haven't heard it in a while.