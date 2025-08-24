Future Is Remixing "DS2" For A Special 10th Anniversary Ballet Concert Coming Soon

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 157 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Future Remix DS2 Anniversary Ballet Concert Hip Hop News
Jan 14, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Recording artist Future in attendance prior to the NFC Divisional playoff between the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks at Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
The scrapped music video for Future's "DS2" highlight "Thought It Was A Drought" recently surfaced online, adding more to this celebration.

Future hasn't slowed down for over a decade, and it's wild to think that a strong contender for his best body of work is already ten years old. To celebrate the longevity of 2015's DS2, AllHipHop reports that he will bring the album to life via a unique and bold new concept.

The Atlanta superstar reportedly teamed up with Grand Marnier and choreographer Ebony Williams for the "DS2 Remixed: The Ballet" concert at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City on September 19. Specifically, it will take place at the institution's Howard Gilman Opera House. LaQuan Smith will design the wardrobe for an all-Black group of dancers under Williams' direction, who previously appeared in Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" music video.

"This is the kind of bold work that truly excites us because it creates an organic opportunity for authentic engagement, audience cultivation, and to grow our ever-evolving community," the Academy's Director of Corporate Strategy Mari Ogino stated. "We’re proud to partner with Grand Marnier on this landmark performance that so beautifully fuses innovation with representation."

The "Low Life" MC himself had something to say about this as well. "DS2 changed the game for me," Future reportedly stated. "A decade later and you still feel that energy everywhere. To see a mixtape I made turned into a ballet with Grand Marnier, right here in NYC? That’s different. That’s legendary."

Read More: Gospel Singer Refutes Travis Scott, Future, & SZA Saying Kanye West Is Sole Author Of "TELEKINESIS" In Copyright Suit

Future "Thought It Was A Drought"

What's more is that other DS2-related developments have amplified the hype over its ten-year anniversary. Pluto's first number one full-length dropped on July 17 of 2015, and there are many things about it that never saw the light of day.

One of those concerns Future's "Thought It Was A Drought," as its scrapped Ferg-directed music video recently leaked online via a fan on YouTube. It's a simple visual, but it's a good excuse to bump this banger again if you haven't heard it in a while.

Future has much more to look forward to this year, whether that's other performances or (hopefully) more new music to share. Fans in Brooklyn are very lucky to witness a dominant MC challenge himself.

Read More: Ciara Address Russell Wilson “Simp” Comments For Helping Raise Future’s Son

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.2K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.9K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 75.1K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 745
Comments 0