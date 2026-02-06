Low Life - Song by Future featuring The Weeknd

Back in 2016, Future and The Weeknd were on top of the world. In many ways, they still very much are. Having said that, today we are paying homage to a song and an album that are turning 10 years old. EVOL, an album by Future, turns 10 today, and the main single "Low Life" also turns 10. This is the ultimate "f*ck boy" anthem, and it remains a favorite all of these years later. When you try to distill 2016 into a certain sound and vibe, you end up with a song like "Low Life." It is Future and The Weeknd at their most hedonistic and their most confident.
Release Date: February 6, 2016
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: EVOL
Quotable Lyrics from Low Life
I turn the Ritz into a poor house (turn up)
It's like eviction number four now (woo)
Go 'head and ash it on the floor now (swear)
Girl, go 'head and show me how you go down
Awards & Commercial Performance
"Low Life" peaked at number 18 on the Billboard Hot 100. However, in terms of hip-hop culture, this has been an enduring song. For instance, the song is now eight-times platinum. It also has 936 million views on YouTube, and soon, it will hit the billion mark.