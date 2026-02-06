EVOL - Album by Future

Future's 2016 album "EVOL" remains one of his best, and comes complete with iconic songs like "Low Life" featuring The Weeknd.

On HotNewHipHop, there were some mixed reviews for this album. There were some who felt this was yet another example of Future being the best in the rap game. Meanwhile, others felt like this was a quantity over quality play, that could have been avoided entirely. "FEWTCH THE REALEST OUT OF ATL NOTHIN BUT FIRE FLAMES FROM THIS DUDE," said one commenter. "Not to take away from future too much cause his shit sounds hard, but doesnt anyone realize quality not quantity? Dude put out 6 albums in a year and none of them even compare to FHD," said another. Needless to say, it was a polarizing time on the website.

EVOL was a commercial success for Future, as it debuted at number one on the Billboard charts with over 100K album units. It is currently two-times platinum, mostly thanks to "Low Life" featuring The Weeknd. The album was never in contention for any awards.

EVOL is one of the many projects that Future released in a one-year span from 2015 to 2016. Over the years, its place in Future's epic discography has been cemented. Today, the album officially turns 10 years old, making it a modern classic around these parts. The album carries that signature future sound, and there are some big hits here. His song "Wicked" was eventually added to the album as a bonus track in April of 2016. Meanwhile, there is the track "Low Life" with The Weeknd , which has proven to be the project's most enduring album.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!