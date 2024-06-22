Boldy James Is Nearing Project #3 With Conductor Williams-Produced Single "Offwhite Lumberjack"

Boldy is living up to his prolific nature.

Boldy James and Conductor Williams are cooking up something grandiose without the pretentiousness. Their collaborative record, Across the Tracks, is due in just one week. June 28 should be a special day for these two prolific and consistent artists, as the lead single, "Terms And Conditions", is getting is receiving tons of adoration from listeners. These two are no strangers to each other, so you already know their chemistry will be off the charts once we get the full tape. For the gritty Detroit, Michigan rapper, this will be project number three. It will follow up his album of the year contender, Penalty of Leadership, as well as Trapper's Alley: Pros & Cons. With just several days remaining, Boldy James and The Conductor are looking to give fans presumably one more taste of the record with "Offwhite Lumberjack".

They way we have described the sound of Across the Tracks so far is tough yet elegant. There is a good chance that these two are going to carry that throughout the eight other songs as well. We say that because "Offwhite Lumberjack" provides those same qualities. The purposefully dirty guitar sample woven into the instrumental feels special but adds that blue-collar feel that you expect from Boldy. Additionally, the spaced-out drums add a nice hazy feel. Per usual, the bars are great too, as there are plenty of enjoyable one liners to be had. It might be crazy to say this early, but there is a chance that Boldy James has two potentials for the best rap album of 2024. We foresee Across the Tracks winding up on a lot of end-of-the-year lists and you will almost assuredly see it on ours.

Listen To "Offwhite Lumberjack" By Boldy James & Conductor Williams

