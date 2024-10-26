Che Noir Bodies Some Home-cooked Beats On "The Lotus Child"

Sometimes, hip-hop artists don't always enjoy the writing and rapping aspect the most. Sometimes, they like getting behind the boards and piecing together melodies and instruments. That was the case for Che Noir, Buffalo, New York rapper and affiliate of 38 Spesh. She said it herself in the announcement of her latest record on social media. "I can’t wait til y’all hear what I cooked up on these beats. Production was my first love before rapping so it means the world to me to be back producing for myself," Che Noir said about The Lotus Child. This her latest release in a busy 2024 that's been filled with singles and an impressive EP in The Color Chocolate, Vol. 1.
If you aren't too familiar with Che's discography, her self-producing a project isn't anything new. According to Underground Hip-Hop Blog, she was able to lay down some beats for her fourth EP After 12. Given all of this experience and passion for beat making, it's not at all a shock that the soundscapes are lush and excellently crafted. Che is able to hit you with dark and aggressive boom-bap and vintage-esque R&B flavors as well. But all of this creative energy isn't lacking in her performances on the mic at all. She raps about love, difficulties, and losses in her life, so the diversity is there topically as well. It's another standout effort from Che Noir, so give it a try below.
The Lotus Child - Che Noir
The Lotus Child Tracklist:
- Shadow Puppet with Brady Watt, Abiodun Oyewole
- Black Girl with Rapsody
- Sister Act
- Guns & Roses with 38 Spesh
- Jodie London with Jack Davey
- Wis Love with Bairi
- Choices
- Angels with The Soulyghost