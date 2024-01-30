Che Noir Is Destined For Greatness With "The Color Chocolate, Vol. 1"

Just over a week ago, we covered Buffalo's own Che Noir and her lead single for her EP, The Color Chocolate, Vol. 1. She brought on special guests Your Old Droog and Evidence for "Junior High." It was a lyrically adept track as you might expect, with great storytelling elements surrounding each spitter's youth. Of course, it was an excellent track all around and down to the production as well.

Che Noir announced the four-track taster on her Instagram around the same time. "The Color Chocolate EP drops January 26th. Full Album coming soon after. Yall ready for some new Ché Noir music? New Ché Noir Merch?" We are definitely ready because it is now here! One comment on her post saying that the tape is out encapsulates our emotions about this more or less. "4 tracks n still b better than n****s full albums 🔥🔥"

Listen To The Color Chocolate, Vol. 1 By Che Noir

The fact this is just an EP says a lot about Che's commitment to excellence. This full project that will come after this is shaping up to be an Album of the Year contender. Every song here is unskippable because every aspect is nailed to perfection. Go stream Che Noir's new material right now, you will not be disappointed.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new EP, The Color Chocolate, Vol. 1, by Che Noir? Is this the best EP of the year so far, why or why not? Will her upcoming album be one of the strongest LPs of the year? Which rapper had the best guest performance here and why? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Che Noir. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

The Color Chocolate, Vol. 1 Tracklist:

Peaches and Herb with Ransom Junior High with Your Old Droog & Evidence Greek Scholar with ICECOLDBISHOP Vanilla Skies

