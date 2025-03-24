Che Noir Teams Up With Producer Superior For 10-Track Project "Seeds In Babylon"

The New York femcee dropped this project out of the blue recently, but she wanted this to be more for her hardcore fans.

The same can be said for Seeds In Babylon, the title of Che Noir and Superior's body of work. Per the creator, "I put this out strictly for the fans. We did no singles or PR for it," she wrote on her Instagram. Overall, you can tell it was catered for them. She provides a solid collection of introspective and journalistic tracks that delve into her past and current life. "Ivory" is probably the deepest she gets on the record as she recalls a scary anxiety attack in great detail. Moreover, she touches on the string of alcoholics in her family as well as a close friend she lost in her youth. It's a can't-miss tape from Che Noir, especially if you care about storytelling and origin stories.

Che Noir, one of the most underrated rappers period is back with another trim project. The New York native has teamed up with a bevy of artists and producers over the years, and this time, she's tapping in with a talent outside of the U.S. He goes by Superior, and he's a German-born beat smith with Spanish roots as well. He's most known for being one half of rap duo, Ataris. His most notable collaborator (now outside of Che) was Griselda affiliate, Stove God Cooks. This is her first release solo wise of 2025, although she does have a handful of features out there as well. In terms of projects, this is her follow-up to her eight-track October EP, The Lotus Child. It's been doing wonders for her, with a fourth of the songs landing on her Popular list on Spotify.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.