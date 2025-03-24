Che Noir Teams Up With Producer Superior For 10-Track Project "Seeds In Babylon"

Che Noir, one of the most underrated rappers period is back with another trim project. The New York native has teamed up with a bevy of artists and producers over the years, and this time, she's tapping in with a talent outside of the U.S. He goes by Superior, and he's a German-born beat smith with Spanish roots as well. He's most known for being one half of rap duo, Ataris. His most notable collaborator (now outside of Che) was Griselda affiliate, Stove God Cooks. This is her first release solo wise of 2025, although she does have a handful of features out there as well. In terms of projects, this is her follow-up to her eight-track October EP, The Lotus Child. It's been doing wonders for her, with a fourth of the songs landing on her Popular list on Spotify.
The same can be said for Seeds In Babylon, the title of Che Noir and Superior's body of work. Per the creator, "I put this out strictly for the fans. We did no singles or PR for it," she wrote on her Instagram. Overall, you can tell it was catered for them. She provides a solid collection of introspective and journalistic tracks that delve into her past and current life. "Ivory" is probably the deepest she gets on the record as she recalls a scary anxiety attack in great detail. Moreover, she touches on the string of alcoholics in her family as well as a close friend she lost in her youth. It's a can't-miss tape from Che Noir, especially if you care about storytelling and origin stories.
Che Noir & Superior Seeds In Babylon
Seeds In Babylon Tracklist:
- Intro
- Revelation
- Bow and Arrow
- Sovereignty
- Interlude
- Jynx's Dream with Jynx716
- Ivory
- Midnight with ICECOLDBISHOP
- Destiny Rose
- Outro
