Che Noir Bodies A Trippy Beat On "Blink Twice"

Che Noir's lyrical talents shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone anymore. But if you need more convincing, check out "Blink Twice."

"The production on this one gave me a sinister vibe that I couldn’t resist. It was one of those beats where I felt like there was no need to overthink it — just rap until you can’t rap anymore." That's Che Noir on her newest release "Blink Twice," a cut about her rough journey through childhood.

The hunger coming from her potent lyricism and delivery is strong as she talks about the drive, she had to become the underground star she is now. Che Noir touches on those praying on her downfall, the moochers, and wanting to support those close to her.

It's equal parts emotional, raw, and cold-blooded as she absolutely bodies the eerie production from Evidence. The latter has produced a lot of the blue-collar femcee's tracks since she stepped into the rap game.

Excitingly, that chemistry should continue once Che Noir drops off her next project, The Color Chocolate 2. It's going to be the sequel to The Color Chocolate, Vol. 1 which came out in January 2024. That EP featured collaborations with Ransom, Your Old Droog, ICECOLDBISHOP, and Evidence as well.

Prior to "Blink Twice," the Buffalo talent put out the Elzhi collaboratio and lead single "Who's the Greatest?" That arrived in May and was an equally satisfying teaser to The Color Chocolate 2.

This won't be the only joint track on the eight-song successor. Che will also be teaming up with 7xvethegenius and Son Little.

For those who want to know when it's dropping, circle June 20 on your calendars. This will be Che's second tape of the year as well. Seeds In Babylon, her 10-cut team-up with Superior hit DSPs in March.

Che Noir "Blink Twice"

