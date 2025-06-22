Che Noir sharpens her legacy with calm conviction and lyrical depth.

In The Color Chocolate 2, the Buffalo emcee moves like a veteran. She’s got bars, businesses, and vision.

She kicks off the tape with “Peaches & Herb,” a smooth soul loop where she raps, “The top ain’t for everyone, only a few got a turn / Got my foot in the door by knockin’ down the do-not-disturb.” That’s boss talk wrapped in slick cadence. No drums? No problem. Her voice is the percussion.

Ransom slides in like family, and their chemistry clicks. On “Junior High,” the vibe stays soulful but darker. Evidence and Your Old Droog slide through with grown-man reflections. Che drops, “7th grade I had a pistol pointed at my back,” like she’s unpacking old wounds without flinching. She don’t flex pain—she studies it.

The real contrast comes on “Greek Scholar.” ICECOLDBISHOP wilds out with raw energy while Che stays ice-cold, dissecting chaos like a surgeon. It’s trap-meets-poetry without losing footing.

“Vanilla Skies” closes the EP on some deep diary vibes—Che peeling back layers of family trauma and hood mistakes, but turning scars into blueprints.

Che Noir doesn’t just rap. She reflects on the past struggles, triumphs, and creativity. Her wordplay is furious, but calculated. No extra flash. Just grown energy, real bars, and a clear lane. It's the perfect opportunity to get familiar with the promised rap star.

The Color Chocolate 2 - Che Noir

Official Tracklist

01. Painting Class

02. Buy vs Sell

03. Who's the Greatest? (feat. eLZhi)

04. Show & Tell (feat. 7xvethegenius)

05. Where You Go

06. Blink Twice (feat. Evidence)

07. Stories