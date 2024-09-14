Talib Kweli Teams Up With Producer J. Rawls For "The Confidence Of Knowing"

Talib Kweli is a legend in the hip-hop game thanks to his wide range of talents and ability to work with so many different artists. The Black Star and Reflection Eternal affiliate has been pretty active over the last two years in terms of singles and projects and this weekend he's continuing that trend. Talib Kweli has just dropped off The Confidence Of Knowing, which is being advertised as album number 10.

However, he's not releasing this 13-song effort alone, though. Columbus, Ohio underground producer J. Rawls is here too. Here, he's tasked with laying down East Coast beats on every cut and there's a nice mixture of sounds to be had. Of course, on top of that, Talib is bringing some food for thought and clever bars like these on one of the lead singles, "Native Sons". "Bragging about material objects with people starving, bruh / And that's why the phrase "eat the rich" is so popular / Please, these elitists can never defeat the populace". There's also some solid guests on the docket. IDK, Rass Kass, Blu, Planet Asia, and Jimetta Rose are a few of the multi-talented sidekicks. Overall, there's a lot to like and Talib is showing that he's still got more than enough juice for the 2020's decade.