Travis Scott And Young Thug's "OUT WEST" Shows Why They Are The Best Psychedelic Trap Duo

When you think of the top-flight trap artists, what are some names that come to mind? For us, Travis Scott and Young Thug are near the top of that list. These two have a slightly different approach when it comes to their methodology of trap. Each takes a more wavy, woozy, and psychedelic direction compared to most. Since 2014, La Flame and Thug have been working closely together.

It all started on the Houston artist's second project, Days Before Rodeo. "Skyfall" and "Mamacita" got things started. Since then, Scott and Thugger have nailed the perfect formula that transports you to their drug-filled world. One of the prime examples of this was 2019's "OUT WEST." Four years ago today, Travis' label Cactus Jack Records released their debut collaborative album, JACKBOYS.

Relisten To "OUT WEST" By Travis Scott And Young Thug

The tight seven-song tape saw him and Thug bring a laid-back but turnt party anthem. Buddah Bless provided a floaty beat with a killer flute sample. Travis and Thug matched each other perfectly once again. The Georgia artist brought a killer chorus, while Scott, delivered his signature low-key and effortless flow on the second verse. With so many great songs together, it is nearly impossible to find the perfect spot to rank this offering.

What were your initial thoughts on "OUT WEST" by Travis Scott and Young Thug? Is this still the best song from Scott's JACKBOYS tape? Where do you rank this track amongst the rest of his and Thug's collaborations? Do you think that these two are the best duo when it comes to making psychedelic trap songs? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Travis Scott, Young Thug, and JACKBOYS. Finally, stay with us for the best song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

These days, I balance all the hate out with the love

These days, I pour all of my pain out in a cup (Drank)

Dreamy, that's just a side effect when you with us (Game)

Easy, the dawgs is right behind me, they on edge

Believe me, we pop out in the city to collect (Ooh)

Vibes in this b****, they surprised that I lived (It's lit)

