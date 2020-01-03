We're approaching one of the most important evenings in music this month -- the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. I mean, at this point, it's hard to really allow the Grammys to hold any weight when it comes to an informed opinion on hip-hop but, the world continues to turn and the Grammys maintains its position as a coveted musical institute. Rick Ross is among the nominees in one of the hip-hop categories. His song, "Gold Roses" ft. Drake is nominated for Best Rap Song.

Rozay's been nominated for six Grammys at this point with "Gold Roses" marking his second nomination alongside Drake. The two rappers have quite the working history together and have proven to have incredible chemistry on wax time and time again. Ahead of the award show, Rick Ross shared a statement thanking Drake and sharing the connection "Gold Roses" has to Nipsey Hussle.

"Being nominated for 'Gold Roses' [as Best Rap Song] means a lot to me. It was born from a real conversation Drake and I were having after Nipsey's untimely passing. So to be recognized for it feels like we're being given our 'Gold Roses' while we're still here," he said.

He elaborated further in the caption, writing "I Thank @champagnepapi for Being an incredible artist and more importantly remaining a stand up guy. I thank @recordingacademy#Grammys for acknowledging #GoldRoses I look forward to an incredible night to remember."