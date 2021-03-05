mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Drake & Rick Ross Make Magic Again On "Lemon Pepper Freestyle"

Alex Zidel
March 05, 2021 09:03
Fans rave over Drake and Rick Ross's new song "Lemon Pepper Freestyle".


The Boy is officially back. On Thursday night, Drake went live on his new 24-hour stream of OVO Sound Radio on SiriusXM's SOUND 42 channel before releasing his new three-pack Scary Hours 2, the continuation of his 2018 EP of the same name. During the lead-up to the release of his next studio album Certified Lover Boy, Drake teased fans with "What's Next", "Wants and Needs" with Lil Baby, and "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" with Rick Ross. "LPF" marks yet another collaboration between Drake and Rick Ross, one of many in recent years, and it's being celebrated as one of Drake's best performances in a long time.

Already, despite the song only being out for a matter of hours, people are saying that "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" is one of Drake's best verses ever. The song starts off with a prominent sample that Drake was bound to love, allowing room for Rick Ross to spit for a couple of minutes before the Toronto native steps in for the rest of the way. His "Facts" stretch, his effortless flowing, and his perfect delivery highlight yet another awesome display from one of the game's top-steppers. It's not a surprise that people instantly gravitated to this one and loved it, but do you think it's one of Drake's best performances ever?

Chime in in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Damn, not too many parallels left in our lives
I mean, my crib look bigger through my son's eyes
And the squad look bigger to the young guys
And my d*ck feel better when you drunk, right?
Spend nighttime starin' at the sunrise
And my diamonds all hittin' like tie-dye
Air Canada Centre n***a when I die
Y'all gon' have to fly in and do your fake cry
First couple rows, you gon' see the real guys
The ones that purchase they vehicles 'cause their trunk size
The ones that look at other rappers like it's lunchtime
Watch on my wrist never showed me crunch time

