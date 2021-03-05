Scary Hours 2
- MusicDrake's "Scary Hours" Mixtapes, RankedIn light of his latest release, we are ranking the "Scary Hours" projects.By Wyatt Westlake
- NumbersDrake's "What's Next" Hits Platinum EligibilityDrake's "What's Next" is his latest single to reach platinum eligibility, moving one million album-equivalent units in a little over a month.By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersDrake & Lil Baby's "Wants And Needs" Hits Gold StatusDrake's "Scary Hours 2" strikes gold once again as the Lil Baby-assisted "Wants And Needs" moves five-hundred thousand. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersCharlamagne On Drake Going 1, 2, 3: "He Cheated"Charlamagne Tha God reacts to Drake charting songs at #1, #2, and #3 on this week's Billboard Hot 100 after saying we were no longer in a "Drake era". By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Praises Bow Wow: "If It Wasn't For You, It Wouldn't Be No Me"Drizzy decided to turn up to celebrate his "1, 2, 3" moment on the charts & gave "Wizzle" his flowers in the process.By Erika Marie
- NumbersDrake Is The First Artist To Debut 3 Songs In Top 3 On Billboard Hot 100All three tracks from Drake's "Scary Hours 2" EP hold down the top 3 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 with "What's Next" at #1.By Aron A.
- NumbersDrake Is About To Make Some More HistoryDrake is projected to score the #1 and #2 positions on next week's Billboard Hot 100 with "What's Next" and "Wants and Needs" featuring Lil Baby respectively.By Alex Zidel
- MusicHNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Drake, Lil Baby, Pop Smoke, & MoreOur brand new Staff Picks playlist features new music from Drake, Lil Baby, Pop Smoke, Only The Family, Denzel Curry, YNW Melly, Young Dolph & Key Glock, Baby Keem, and more.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake's "What's Next" Expected To Debut At Number 1 On Billboard Hot 100Drake's "What's Next" is expected to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.By Cole Blake
- GramDrake Urges Conor McGregor To Drop An AlbumDrake and Conor McGregor gave us some banter on IG.By Alexander Cole
- NewsDrake & Lil Baby Make It Look Effortless On "Wants & Needs"Drizzy and Lil Baby collide for a banger on "Scary Hours 2."By Aron A.
- MusicLeBron James Hits Drake & Rick Ross With Unique NBA ComparisonLeBron is a big fan of "Scary Hours 2."By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureDrake Reboots "OVO Sound Radio" On New SiriusXM ChannelThe new 24-hour satellite channel is dedicated solely to Drizzy. By hnhh
- MusicDrake Releases "Scary Hours 2" EP: Fans ReactDrake is getting all sorts of praise for "Scary Hours 2" and especially "Lemon Pepper Freestyle".By Alex Zidel
- NewsDrake & Rick Ross Make Magic Again On "Lemon Pepper Freestyle"Fans rave over Drake and Rick Ross's new song "Lemon Pepper Freestyle".By Alex Zidel
- NewsDrake Shares Visual To "What's Next" From "Scary Hours 2"The rapper continues to social distance & uses his mansion as his music video backdrop.By Erika Marie