Drake Delivers "Scary Hours 2" 3-Pack Ahead Of "Certified Lover Boy"

Erika Marie
March 05, 2021 00:03
CoverCover

Scary Hours 2
Drake

The rapper is preparing for a massive 2021 rollout and fans are here for it.


If the rumors are to be believed, Certified Lover Boy is on the way. Akademiks has given us a few updates about Drake’s highly-anticipated, forthcoming album with the news that Drizzy has revealed CLB will hit streaming services sometime in April. There was gossip about Drake taking over "all Summer '21," but if Akademiks is to be believed, the OVO mogul is about to run the Spring.

To whet his fans’ whistles, Drake returns with a surprise three-pack: Scary Hours 2. It’s said to be an extension of his 2018 EP of the same name and we’re pretty certain that at least one of these songs will creep its way onto the CLB tracklist. We've previously received EPs and drop-offs from Drake including his Care Package and Dark Lane Demo Tapes, and we'll enjoy this one as we twiddle our thumbs in anticipation of CLB. Stream Scary Hours 2 and let us know what you think of Lil Baby and Rick Ross's appearance on the record.

Tracklist

1. What's Next
2. Wants and Needs ft. Lil Baby
3. Lemon Pepper Freestyle ft. Rick Ross

