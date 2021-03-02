People have been waiting for some brand new music from Drake for a while. The wait for Certified Lover Boy is real but he has assured fans that it will come sometime this year. Unfortunately, he never actually provided a window of time when we could expect it but thankfully, we got hit with a leak this weekend. "What's Next" hit the web and though it wasn't the best quality, it was a little something to hopefully hold fans over for the timebeing.



It appears that Drake isn't too upset over the leak. The rapper passed a message along through Akademiks telling fans that they should hold tight and the leak was a "warm up ting." Additionally, he told Ak that new music will be coming along shortly and some music videos are currently in the works. Even though members of the OVO team have stated that Drake is the only trusted source for CLB news, Ak assured that Drizzy was the source. In fact, he shared a glimpse into an upcoming music video that Drake was apparently shooting recently in the city of Toronto.

Drake has continued to use Akademiks as a means to relay information during this album cycle. With the recent revelation that new music would be coming in the coming months, Akademiks previously shared the news that CLB is slated to drop before April.

Are you excited to get some new music from Drake?



