Champagne Papi is preparing to feed the masses. Certified Lover Boy is so close to hitting streaming services that Drake fans can almost hear the sounds of the new album, but the only real updates that have been offered in recent weeks have come from Akademiks. The popular blogger had previously stated, "Drake told me that it's going to be dropping before April so he's not waiting until summer to drop his sh*t. I don't wanna say before April... April or before," and later shared that Drizzy told him to "sit tight n relax." The waiting is paying off and it looks like we'll be receiving a brand new Drake single at the stroke of midnight on Friday (March 5).

The Toronto icon didn't reveal much information about the release other than the cover art, release date, and of course, title. It's unclear if "Scary Hours" will have any features or additions, or if this is just a warm-up for what's to come, but Drake was recently spotted in his hometown filming a music video with his team. It's not yet known if that set was for "Scary Hours" or another single, but we'll have to "sit tight n relax," just as the rapper advised. It could be tied to his previous EP, but like Drake does, he keeps us guessing.

You can check out the cover art to "Scary Hours" below along with a brief clip of Drake filming his forthcoming visual and a few reactions from fans. Are you hyped for CLB?