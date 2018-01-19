Scary Hours
- MusicDrake Declares That We're Officially In "Scary Hours" Ahead Of "For All The Dogs"Drake's gearing up to release "For All The Dogs" tonight. By Aron A.
- MusicRod Wave Confesses He Was Originally Featured On Drake's "Lemon Pepper Freestyle"The "SoulFly" artist made the revelation in a new Apple Music interview. By Madusa S.
- MusicDrake Releases "Scary Hours 2" EP: Fans ReactDrake is getting all sorts of praise for "Scary Hours 2" and especially "Lemon Pepper Freestyle".By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Fans Have Theories About "Scary Hours" AnnouncementDrake fans have theories about his new "Scary Hours" music, reacting excitedly to the news.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Announces "Scary Hours" Drops Friday As "CLB" Hype IncreasesFans immediately stormed social media to share their excitement.By Erika Marie
- MusicPusha T Talking To Producer Who Accused Drake of Stealing "Scary Hours" ArtworkPush may still be loading up the arsenal.By Milca P.
- MusicDrake Celebrates "God's Plan" Spending 11 Weeks Atop Billboard ChartDrake shares behind the scenes photos of "God's Plan" video.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake's "God's Plan" Passes "One Dance" As His Longest #1 On Billboard ChartDrake's "God's Plan" continues to dominate the charts for an eleventh week in a row.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Teases Upcoming Project: "You Can See The Album Hours Under My Eyes"Drake looks to be hard at work on his next album.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake's "God's Plan" Spends Eighth Consecutive Week Atop Billboard Hot 100Drake is making history as we watch on.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake's "God's Plan" Will Spend Fifth Week Atop Billboard Hot 100Drake's "God's Plan" is poised to be the first song since Adele's "Hello" to spend its first five weeks at number 1.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Starts "God's Plan" ChallengeDrake encourages his fans to bring joy to somebody today after donating nearly $1 million for "God's Plan" video.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake And Young Thug Have An Unreleased Song From "More Life" SessionsDrake and Young Thug appear to have an unreleased track from the "More Life" days about to drop.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake's "God's Plan" Tops Billboard Hot 100 For Third Straight WeekDrake's "God's Plan" continues its reign at the top of the charts.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardo Talks Collaborating With Drake On "God's Plan"Cardo Got Wings has a promising 2018 ahead of him.By Chantilly Post
- MusicDrake's "God's Plan" Breaks U.S. Spotify's Single Day Streaming RecordDrake putting numbers up with his latest release.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Accused Of Stealing "Scary Hours" EP Cover ArtworkProducer, Rabit, called out Drake following the release of "Scary Hours."By Aron A.
- NewsDrake Goes Back To Back With Second Release "Diplomatic Immunity"Surprise! Listen to the second song from Drake tonight called "Diplomatic Immunity."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDrake Releases New Song "God's Plan"Surprise! Listen to the first of TWO new Drake songs "God's Plan."By Kevin Goddard