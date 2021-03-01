According to DJ Akademiks, who has been sharing some inside information about Drake's upcoming album Certified Lover Boy, the Toronto native is releasing new music this week.

Drake has been teasing his upcoming album for months. Initially, it was expected to be released in January of this year but, because of his knee injury, the rapper delayed his plans and indefinitely pushed back the album. There haven't been too many updates regarding CLB but, last week, DJ Akademiks used his platform to share some alleged news that he says came straight from the source. "Drake told me that it's going to be dropping before April so he's not waiting until summer to drop his sh*t. I don't wanna say before April... April or before," said the media personality. Well, in case that wasn't enough, Ak had another update on Monday, and this one seems promising.

"Drake told me to sit tight n relax," tweeted Akademiks several moments ago before referencing a leaked record that the internet went wild about this weekend. "He said that 'Whats Next' record is just a 'warm up ting'. He's working overtime creating this next masterpiece... CLB on da way... fr."

According to the hip-hop blogger, Drake is also filming some videos, and one of them will likely be coming out this week. He did not specify whether "What's Next" was the video being released this week.

Drake's team previously said that, unless CLB news was coming from Drake himself, it should not be trusted. According to DJ Akademiks, this news is coming from The Boy, but he's serving as a middle man. I guess we'll have to stay tuned to see if he's telling the truth.