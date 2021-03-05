Drake Shares Visual To "What's Next" From "Scary Hours 2"

It's the only song on his three-pack that doesn't host a feature so Drake decided to make "What's Next" his latest single. Drizzy expanded on his 2018 EP Scary Hours with a new release on Friday (March 5), and while it's only been on streaming services for the last hour and a half, Drake is already a trending topic across multiple platforms. Scary Hours 2 may not be Certified Lover Boy, but it's a snack that fans are thoroughly enjoying.

Not only has Drake delivered the project, but he's shared the visual to "What's Next," a track produced by Maneesh and Supah Mario. In the clip, the Toronto icon once again pays homage to his hometown as he uses his palacious mansion as the backdrop to his music video. It's unclear if this was the video that the rapper was recently spotted filming, but we're sure to receive much more from Drake both sonically and visually in the near future. Stream "What's Next" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm movin' way too humble

Weezy had handed it off, I still got no fumbles

I'm on the hot one hundo, numero uno

This one ain't come with a bundle

I'm in the Wynn, a million in chocolate chips

And that's just how my cookie crumble