He's been dropping off breadcrumbs over the last few months about his forthcoming project Richer Than I've Ever Been, and now it looks as if Rozay has a tentative release. It was back in August when Ross revealed the title to his 11th studio album and at the tail-end of September, he shared that he was 95 percent done with the record. In his recent Haute Living feature, Rozay reportedly stated that it will only be a few more months before his project will hit streaming services as he plans on releasing the album in January 2021.

Rick Ross reportedly said that he decided to give his latest album this particular title due to a number of different reasons. "To be richer than you’ve ever been, you have to be connected with yourself more than you ever have," Ross said. "Before you open up and allow someone else to love you, you have to love yourself.” He added that although he is doing better than he's ever been because of his wealth, "it's much deeper than that."

The rap mogul also discussed what fans could expect from the album, musically. He was able to work more intimately with producers because of the pandemic and believes that his music will "resonate" more than ever. “Well, the music is about, 'Let’s become powerful, let’s attain those things that we couldn’t, because we are attaining them as we speak,'" said Ross. "I don’t want to be one of those dudes who’s getting money and scared to discuss that. I understand there are a lot of things you do keep private when it comes to money. But at the same time, somebody has to be an example to show youngsters that you can make this happen.”

