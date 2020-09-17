August Alsina & Rick Ross Complete "Entanglements" Story With New Video

August Alsina and Rick Ross release the steamy video for "Entanglements," the song they made about August's affair with Jada Pinkett Smith.

This year has been a complete mess that most of us would like to forget. There have been threats of a third World War, a virus shutting down literally everything, social injustice and racial inequity at a new high, and more. Needless to say, 2020 has been pretty trash.

On the pop culture side of things, one of the biggest stories of the year involved August Alsina and his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith. Revealing that the two were involved in an "entanglement" where he fell in love with the actress, the world did not know how to react to the news, which left Will Smith as the odd man out.

At the height of the controversy, August Alsina teamed up with Rick Ross to release his new single "Entanglements," which features tons of sly ways around mentioning Jada by name, calling out her relationship with Tupac and using words like "jaded" to make it clear who they were speaking of.

The music video took a while to arrive but, today, Rozay and August have come through with the Riley Robbins-directed visuals, which show August enjoying a make-out session with a model.

Watch the new music video above and let us know what you think of the August x Jada entanglement.