The talk of the summer, August Alsinaexposed his "entanglement" with Jada Pinkett Smith, causing a media ruckus and forcing Jada and Will Smith to sit around the Red Table to explain what actually went down.

"It was a relationship," admitted Jada about her bond with August.

The singer followed up by releasing a song called "Entanglements," an obvious referral to his situation with the actress. Now, he's clarifying why he went forward with his claims in the first place, speaking to PEOPLE.

"I really am a private person. People have never known much about my love life because it's not important," said the 27-year-old in the magazine. "I never really cared about what people thought of me, but my personal life started to seep into my business life. There were certain falsities about me, and it affected my business relationships."

He went on to state that taking back control was a big part of why he told Angela Yee about his entanglement with Jada.

"I'm always going to be in the driver's seat of my life and control my narrative," he said. "I can't let anybody else do that for me."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"It's just a part of life, and it's a part of the journey," he said. "There's a lot of love there. Sometimes truth is complicated and difficult. But [my relationship with them isn't] broken at all."

