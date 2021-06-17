Rick Ross' upcoming album Richer Than I've Ever Been has seen a few delays, and while that might prove frustrating to some, it would appear that the Boss is simply taking his time to perfect the project. That's not to say he's kept us entirely in the dark. Renzel has been relatively generous with his snippets, having previously shared a glimpse at an Isaac Hayes-sampling track a few months back.

Now, he's come through with another tantalizing peek at what's to come, revealing that he actually managed to secure a posthumous verse from The Notorious B.I.G. Ross took to Instagram to showcase the unreleased duet, which finds him going back-and-forth with the late legend over a sample of Steve Miller Band's "Fly Like An Eagle."

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Based on Biggie's bars, it would appear that the verse in question is drawn from "Hustler's Story" off the 2005 compilation Duets: The Final Chapter. Still, the way it's broken up and structured to appear as if he's trading bars with Rozay makes this one feel new and exciting. It's entirely possible that Rozay's recent meetings with Diddy had something to do with this one's creation, as the timing would certainly suggest a link.

Given that Ross has actually drawn comparisons to Biggie throughout the years, it's interesting to hear them presented on equal footing, segueing into one another over a bouncy bass-driven beat. Check out the snippet of the upcoming collab between Rick Ross and the late Notorious B.I.G, presumably set to appear on Richer Than I've Ever Been when that ultimately drops later this year.