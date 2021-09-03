mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Drake Collides With Lil Wayne & Rick Ross On "You Only Live Twice"

Erika Marie
September 03, 2021 02:03
Drizzy told us 10 years ago that YOLO was "The Motto," but things have changed.


The line-up on this track alone should tell you that it was going to be a standout. Drake called on two of his favorite rappers, Rick Ross and Lil Wayne, to help round out the features on Certified Lover Boy and it only makes sense that the trio appeared on the same track. Weezy helped develop Drake into the superstar that he is today and Rozay has collaborated with the OVO Sound artist for over a decade. 

Speaking of decades, it was 10 years ago when Drake, Lil Wayne, and Tyga linked up for "The Motto," a single that was featured on Drake's Take Care, and now we see that you don't only live once, as was suggested. "You Only Live Twice" is a boastful track from Drake, Rozay, and Weezy where they drop bars about the boss life that the trio knows oh-so-well.

Stream "You Only Live Twice" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Still runnin' the game, don't ask me about the practice
Ho, you go on vacation, don't ask me about relaxin'
Not sure if you know but I'm actually Michael Jackson
The man I see in the mirror is actually goin' platinum
Unthinkable when I think of the way these n*ggas been actin'

