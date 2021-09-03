Drake & Jay-Z Breathe Fire Into "Love All" From "Certified Lover Boy"

For a minute there, fans were uncertain ifCertified Lover Boy would actually arrive. On the heels of Kanye West's "gotcha" Donda release dates, Hip Hop fans were frustrated when 12:00 a.m. turned the clock and CLB wasn't on streaming services. However, it was about 30 minutes prior that Drake revealed his tracklist on Instagram along with the news that the project was set for release later than fans believed.

However, whatever the delay may have been, Certified Lover Boy popped up sooner than expected and has taken over social media. We received a sneak peek at the features courtesy of billboards strategically placed by Drake and his time worldwide, and while fans debated over who New York's "GOAT" could have been, many were sure that Jay-Z was the only person who holds that title.

Hov joins Drizzy on "Love All," a slow-burning, "Tuscan Leather"-styled track where the two icons trade bars about the stressors associated with the fame as they serve shots to an enemy who takes their kindness for weakness. We'll let you speculate about that. Stream "Love All" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

N*ggas wanted to kill me and yall still with em

N*gga y'all chill with em and y'all wonder why we not friends

Best thing I can do is not build with you

When I could destroy you, that takes some f*ckin' discipline

I could send a team to come drill you, I got a billion or two

And I know where the f*ck you live

N*ggas gotta chill with talking gangsta

You ought to thank us and just chill a bit