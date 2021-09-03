Last week, we received Donda. This week, we're all set to receive Certified Lover Boy. There were rumors that Kanye West and Drake were slated to deliver their anticipated albums on the same day but alas, that did not happen, and in just a few hours, we will finally hear what Drake and his OVO Sound team have been working on.

Many of us are well aware of the tense moments between Drake and his frenemy Kanye over the years—a dissolution that has caused several trending moments. TMZ caught up with West's manager Bu Thaim, a music industry veteran who also happens to be Akon's brother, to discuss artists calling out Kanye for not using their verses as well as his thoughts on West reuniting with Drake someday.



Roy Rochlin / Stringer / Getty Images

Thaim was first asked about the hiccup with Universal and he stated that it had to do with clearing certain tracks. When it came down to Chris Brown and Soulja Boy's criticisms, Thaim said, "Listen, it's Kanye's album, man. He's painting his picture, so, you can't tell someone to use your verse or not use your verse. It's a thousand and one artists that didn't make the album."

He said he was surprised to see the outrage about those unreleased verses because this is something that is a common occurrence in the industry. "No disrespect, Chris is like my little brother. That's family," said Thaim, who added that Kanye reached out to Brown. "Soulja Boy, it's all love. It wasn't intentional. But Ye is a producer. His job is to find the best parts in the music and add it to his creative process."

For those hoping to see Donda on tour, Thaim confirms it will happen just "not in a traditional form." The TMZ cameraperson wanted to know if there was a chance of Drake and Kanye reconciling and making music together. "It's two creatives taking jabs at each other, but it'll get rectified. We'll see. His album comes out, I think Friday."

"Depending on what he says on his album...we'll see." Watch the video below.

[via]