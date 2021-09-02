Not only has Drake's mom aided in the rollout of Certified Lover Boy, but there are billboards across America and Canada that are giving insight into what to expect. The first billboards arrived earlier this week with messages that were said to be of Drake's lyrics. We later received two poems from Sandi Graham, Drizzy's mother, in anticipation of the album's release, and now, several more billboards have sprung up. This time, they seem to reveal features on CLB, albeit one has caused a debate.

It seems that billboards have shown up in New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles with announcements of artists from each city.

"Hey California Giveon and Ty Dolla are on CLB," the sign read about the Long Beach and L.A. natives. Others stated, "Hey Chicago Smurk is on CLB," "Hey Atlanta Slime, Pluto, Savage, and Baby are on CLB," and "Hey New York the GOAT is on CLB." While most of those names are obvious, it was New York's feature that got Hip hop fans rehashing those "Greatest Of All Time" talks.

An obvious suggestion was Jay-Z, but Nas fans jumped in to say that Mr. Jones is the Big Apple's "GOAT." The Barbz were quick to point out Queens rapper Nicki Minaj, causing a ruckus on social media. Drake and Nicki were in the studio back in July and some suggested it was for CLB. Swipe below to take a look at the billboards and let us know who you think Drake was talking about.