Drake Delivers "Certified Lover Boy" Ft. Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, Future, Young Thug, Rick Ross & More

Good things come to those who wait and Drake’s fans are experiencing nothing but joy at the moment. After a brief last minute delay that had fans waiting for an extra two hours and a rollout that featured global billboards taking over major cities, Drizzy has finally delivered his Certified Lover Boy album.
The #-track project arrives a week after Kanye West’s Donda causing Hip Hop to turn on its head with back-to-back releases from these two frenemies. We’ve received a glimpse of who has assisted Drake on this highly-anticipated record thanks to billboard revelations popping up around the world.
Features on Certified Lover Boy include Jay-Z, Future, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, Rick Ross, Project Pat, Playboi Carti, Tems, and many more. We’ll get into dissecting Drake’s bars in the coming days, but without further ado, stream Certified Lover Boy and let us know what you think of your first listen.
Tracklist
1. Champagne Poetry
2. Papi's Home
3. Girls Want Girls ft. Lil Baby
4. In The Bible ft. Lil Durk, Giveon
5. Love All ft. Jay-Z
6. Fair Trade ft. Travis Scott
7. Wat 2 Sexy ft. Future, Young Thug
8. TSU
9. N 2 Deep ft Future
10. Pipe Down
11. Yebba's Heartbreak ft. Yebba
12. No Friends In The Industry
13. Knife Talk ft 21 Savage & Project Pat
14. 7am On Bridle Path
15. Race My Mind
16. Fountains ft. Tems
17. Get Along Better ft. Ty Dolla $ign
18. You Only Live Twice ft. Lil Wayne, Rick Ross
19. IMY2 ft. Kid Cudi
20. F*cking Fans
21. The Remorse