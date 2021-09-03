Drake Delivers "Certified Lover Boy" Ft. Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, Future, Young Thug, Rick Ross & More

Good things come to those who wait and Drake’s fans are experiencing nothing but joy at the moment. After a brief last minute delay that had fans waiting for an extra two hours and a rollout that featured global billboards taking over major cities, Drizzy has finally delivered his Certified Lover Boy album.

The #-track project arrives a week after Kanye West’s Donda causing Hip Hop to turn on its head with back-to-back releases from these two frenemies. We’ve received a glimpse of who has assisted Drake on this highly-anticipated record thanks to billboard revelations popping up around the world.

Features on Certified Lover Boy include Jay-Z, Future, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, Rick Ross, Project Pat, Playboi Carti, Tems, and many more. We’ll get into dissecting Drake’s bars in the coming days, but without further ado, stream Certified Lover Boy and let us know what you think of your first listen.

Tracklist

1. Champagne Poetry

2. Papi's Home

3. Girls Want Girls ft. Lil Baby

4. In The Bible ft. Lil Durk, Giveon

5. Love All ft. Jay-Z

6. Fair Trade ft. Travis Scott

7. Wat 2 Sexy ft. Future, Young Thug

8. TSU

9. N 2 Deep ft Future

10. Pipe Down

11. Yebba's Heartbreak ft. Yebba

12. No Friends In The Industry

13. Knife Talk ft 21 Savage & Project Pat

14. 7am On Bridle Path

15. Race My Mind

16. Fountains ft. Tems

17. Get Along Better ft. Ty Dolla $ign

18. You Only Live Twice ft. Lil Wayne, Rick Ross

19. IMY2 ft. Kid Cudi

20. F*cking Fans

21. The Remorse