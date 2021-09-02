Kanye West and Drake have effectively taken their issues to the streets of Toronto, installing massive billboards in the city's downtown core and competing for your attention in Yonge-Dundas Square.

With only one day left before Drake releases his highly-anticipated studio album Certified Lover Boy, the Toronto native has been handing out free merchandise to fans via his friend, OVO Mark, who is driving around the GTA with t-shirts to give away. Drake also has multiple billboards up around the city, featuring some of his CLB lyrics, which will soon become go-to Instagram captions.

Interestingly enough, Kanye West also made sure to install some huge billboards in Toronto, placing DONDA promotion in the lively Yonge-Dundas Square, where the two artists are currently fighting for your attention.

Overhead photos of Yonge-Dundas Square show all of the DONDA imagery popping up on one of the busiest pedestrian blocks of Toronto, and wherever Kanye didn't put a billboard, Drake made sure to scoop up space there. New photos outside of Ryerson University show the Certified Lover Boy ads with a DONDA billboard peeking out behind, and fans are thinking that this move was calculated by Ye and Drake.

This week, Drake also installed billboards around the world, announcing the features on CLB. In Atlanta, he announced that Young Thug, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and Future were included on the album. In New York, he hinted that JAY-Z might have a verse on the project. In Houston, he teased a Travis Scott inclusion, and in Memphis, he revealed that Yebba and Project Pat have features. In Nigeria, Drake told fans that Tems would be making an appearance.

Take a look at the competing billboards below.