Lil Wayne's Tha Carter IV reached its ten-year anniversary last week, but Tunechi isn't done celebrating his ninth studio album quite yet. Today, the rapper has been hosting a Q&A with fans on Twitter, in which he's been answering questions that strictly pertain to the fourth installment in the Carter series.

One fan asked Lil Wayne if there are any artists that have ever made him go back and rewrite his verse, and surprisingly, Weezy revealed that one of his Young Money artists has actually inspired him to do that on several occasions.



Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

"It's the same person every time, and that person is Drake," Lil Wayne responds. "Everything Drake sends back, I always have to go back. I have changed my verse a billion times because of Drake, and that's always the person."

Considering that Lil Wayne and Drake have collaborated on several popular cuts from "Ignant Shit" and "HYFR" to "Believe Me" and "Seeing Green," it's interesting to hear Wayne admit that Drake's verses always push him to the limit. However, the Funeral artist admits that it isn't always the strength of his bars that make him revisit his original verse.

"Obviously, it's always too hot, but it's always because he say something in there that make me be like, 'Ooh, I can make more of this song,'" he Weezy explains. "He say something that sounds a whole lot more interesting and more unique, and I feel like we need to capitalize on whatever the hell he said."

In addition to confirming that Drake brings out the best in him lyrically, Lil Wayne also notably uses the #CLB hashtag when sharing his response to the fan's question, perhaps teasing his involvement in Certfied Lover Boy. Considering that the album is set to release on Friday, the Hip-Hop community will definitely know soon enough if Weezy makes a guest appearance on Drake's forthcoming full-length effort.

With that said, if you found that tidbit from Lil Wayne's Tha Carter IV Q&A interesting, check out more of his responses below.

